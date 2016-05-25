German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
May 25 Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials Corp.:
* Says the co and wholly owned unit signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with Jolywood on May 23
* Says the parties will cooperate in solar photovoltaic industry
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GunfAYGS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.