BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd
* Say to acquire commercial properties via cash, share issue
* Says revises the acquisition price to 1.78 billion yuan ($284.83 million) from 1.86 billion yuan
* Says revises private placement plan, to raise up to 445 million yuan from up to 620 million yuan ($1 = 6.2493 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/190QTrR; bit.ly/1ERq2vb
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.