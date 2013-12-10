Dec 10 Xiandai Investment Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($197.62 million)to set up a private bank in Hunan province with partners

* Says the company will hold 30 percent stake of the bank

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xas35v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0723 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)