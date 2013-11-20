WRAPUP 3-S&P cuts S.Africa to junk as Zuma faces ANC backlash over Gordhan
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)
Nov 20 Xi'An Tourism Co Ltd
* Says plans private placement of up to 56 million shares at 6.05 yuan ($0.99) per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sez74v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that had boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
* Ignite Restaurant Group announces sale process and leadership changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: