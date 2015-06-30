SAO PAULO, June 30 Chinese smartphone maker
Xiaomi has started making devices in Brazil, a senior executive
said on Tuesday, in an effort to evade steep import tariffs that
have pushed up prices and slowed smartphone adoption in the
country.
Xiaomi also announced that it would begin selling its Redmi
2 smartphone in Brazil for 499 reais ($160.45) beginning on July
7. The move brings Xiaomi's handheld devices to the first market
outside Asia, where its aggressive prices and connection to
customer feedback have won major market share.
Xiaomi's phones are assembled in Brazil by contract
manufacturer Foxconn, which has made Apple's iPhone in the
country since 2011.
($1 = 3.11 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)