(Adds comments from interview)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, June 30 Chinese smartphone maker
Xiaomi has started making devices in Brazil for sale locally,
promising to dramatically undercut rivals on price in the first
big step beyond Asia for the world's most valuable technology
start-up.
Xiaomi's global vice-president, Hugo Barra, said in an
interview on Tuesday that Brazil was "stage one of our Latin
America launch," pointing to Mexico and Colombia as logical next
steps in the region, although he declined to say when.
Without traditional advertising or stores, China's
top-selling smartphone company is betting that a tempting price
tag will capture the attention of Brazilians who have become
increasingly cost sensitive as their economy sours.
"We offer high-quality products at incredibly aggressive
prices, so we're starting with larger developing markets where
people are very price-sensitive," Barra told Reuters.
At a launch event earlier in the day, he announced that the
entry-level Redmi 2 smartphone would go on sale in Brazil next
week for 499 reais ($160).
The phones are already rolling off an assembly line outside
of Sao Paulo run by Foxconn Technology Group, the same contract
manufacturer making Apple's iPhone in the country since 2011.
An unlocked Brazilian iPhone can retail for more than $1,000
- one of the highest prices in the world and well above what
they sell for in the United States. Even more affordable options
in the country remain out of the reach of ordinary Brazilians.
Just three years after selling its first phone,
Beijing-based Xiaomi, dubbed 'China's Apple', is worth $45
billion, making it the most valuable start-up in the technology
sector.
By choosing Brazil as its first smartphone market outside of
Asia, Xiaomi keeps its focus on emerging consumer markets,
working in from the edges of a global market dominated by giants
such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
.
Brazil's smartphone market is also at a tipping point, with
users swapping simpler feature phones for smartphones to keep up
their avid social-media habits. Smartphone sales in the country
jumped 55 percent to 54.5 million units last year despite
stagnant economic growth, according to market research firm IDC.
Xiaomi, which is the fifth-highest selling smartphone brand
in the world, aims to break into the Brazilian market with its
novel business model, Barra said. Low profit margins on handsets
are meant to win user loyalty for the company's software and an
array of more profitable home electronics and accessories.
($1 = 3.11 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alan Crosby and Christian
Plumb)