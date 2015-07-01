By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, July 1 Beijing-based smartphone maker
Xiaomi Inc said on Wednesday it has hired private equity
investor Shou Zi Chew as chief financial officer, further
bolstering its executive ranks in a period of rapid
international expansion.
Chew, the Hong Kong-based partner of DST Investment
Management Ltd, first helped the prominent late-stage technology
fund invest in Xiaomi in 2011.
Chew's appointment comes at a critical juncture as Xiaomi,
one of the world's most richly valued private tech companies at
$45 billion, looks to expand its footprint in the global
marketplace with recent high-profile debuts in India and Brazil.
The four-year-old handset maker, which has swept through the
Chinese market with its combination of affordability and chic
design, is looking to replicate its success in other large
developing markets to justify the $45 billion valuation it
received in December from investors including DST, Hopu
Investment Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Xiaomi last month named San Diego chip giant Qualcomm Inc's
China head Wang Xiang as senior vice president to
handle the company's burgeoning overseas partnerships.
Chew, one of several bankers who left Goldman Sachs' London
office in the late 2000s to join Russian billionaire Yuri
Milner's DST, has been involved in the fund's investment in
e-commerce firms Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com
Inc, as well as Didi Dache, China's leading ride-hailing
app.
Although DST's investment in Xiaomi originated from Milner's
longstanding relationship with Xiaomi co-founder and chief
executive Lei Jun, Chew, a Singaporean national known for his
analytical skills, has been a key behind-the-scenes booster for
Xiaomi during recent capital-raising deals.
In a statement, Xiaomi's Lei described Chew as a successful
investor with unique insights and financial skills who
"recognized Xiaomi's value early on."
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)