Dec 16 An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily
allowed Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd to sell some of its devices in
the country, about a week after it had asked the Chinese company
to suspend sales in the world's third largest smartphone market.
Xiaomi had been asked to suspend selling its smartphones in
a case related to patent infringements that telecom equipment
maker Ericsson had filed against the Chinese company.
On Tuesday, the court gave Xiaomi permission to continue
importing phones which have Qualcomm chipsets in them until the
next hearing on Jan. 8, provided Xiaomi deposited 100 Indian
rupees ($1.5712) for every device sold, Ericsson said.
Xiaomi, whose low-priced but feature-rich phones have made
it the biggest smartphone vendor in China, sells exclusively
through online retailer Flipkart.com in India.
Both Xiaomi and Flipkart.com had been ordered by the Delhi
High Court to stop selling the devices until Feb. 5, when it is
due to hear the case, according to court documents seen by
Reuters.
"Xiaomi needs a license from Ericsson for all their phones
imported to India, which will be clarified in the upcoming
hearing," an Ericsson spokesman said in an email.
Xiaomi said the company would not comment on the
developments.
Xiaomi's Mi3 and Redmi 1S use Qualcomm chips, according to
the company's website. Its Redmi Note device uses a processor
from MediaTek Inc.
(1 US dollar = 63.6450 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai and Suchitra
Mohanty in New Delhi)