Dec 17 An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily
allowed Xiaomi Inc to sell some of its devices in the country,
about a week after it had asked the Chinese company to suspend
sales in the world's third largest smartphone market.
Xiaomi had been asked to suspend selling its smartphones in
a case related to patent infringements that telecom equipment
maker Ericsson had filed against the Chinese company.
On Tuesday, the court gave Xiaomi permission to continue
importing phones which have Qualcomm chipsets in them until
Jan. 8, provided Xiaomi deposited 100 rupees ($1.5712) for every
device sold, Ericsson said.
Xiaomi, whose low-priced but feature-rich phones have made
it the biggest smartphone vendor in China, sells exclusively
through online retailer Flipkart.com in India.
Both Xiaomi and Flipkart.com had been ordered by the Delhi
High Court to stop selling the devices until Feb. 5, when it is
due to hear the case, according to court documents seen by
Reuters.
"Xiaomi needs a license from Ericsson for all their phones
imported to India, which will be clarified in the upcoming
hearing," an Ericsson spokesman said in an email.
Xiaomi's vice-president of international operations Hugo
Barra said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday the company would
have its next sale on Dec. 23.
"We will also be resuming sales of Redmi Note shortly, with
the 4G model this time," he posted.
Xiaomi's Mi3 and Redmi 1S use Qualcomm chips, according to
the company's website. Its Redmi Note device uses a processor
from MediaTek Inc.
