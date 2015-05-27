May 27 Xiaomi, China's largest
smartphone maker, is testing the European market with its online
store offering fitness bands, headphones and power banks in
France, Germany and the UK.
Xiaomi, whose products on Mi.com start at $10, said it does
not plan to sell major items including smartphones and tablets
in Europe and the United States yet, as "smartphones are a lot
more complex to introduce to a new market."
"It requires much more time to localize smartphones at the
hardware level, and carry out certification processes," a Xiaomi
spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.
Xiaomi, which started an online store in the United States
earlier this month, will announce the website's launch in Europe
in the near future, the spokesperson said.
The company's Mi devices, which scored with Chinese users
because of their low costs and Xiaomi's heavy reliance on user
interaction and feedback, are now sold online across Asia,
including most recently India. [ID: nL1N0VM389]
