BRIEF-Weebit Nano remains on track to meet 40nm target by end of 2017
* Company remains on track to achieve 40nm working cells by end of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Dec 29 China's Xiaomi Inc, one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone makers, has raised $1.1 billion in a round of funding that values the privately held company at $45 billion, Chief Executive Lei Jun said Monday on social media.
Investors include private equity funds All-Stars Investment, DST Global, Hopu Investment Management, and Yunfeng Capital, as well as Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Lei said on Weibo. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)
April 27 U.S. software company Cloudera Inc raised $225 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said, giving the company a market valuation of about $1.9 billion, a steep fall from the $4.1 billion it was once valued at in the private market.