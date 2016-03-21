HONG KONG, March 21 China's most valuable start-up Xiaomi Inc is financially self-sufficient and has no plans to raise funds, its global vice-president said on Monday.

Xiaomi, the world's fifth-largest smartphone vendor, also has no plans for an initial public offering, Hugo Barra told Reuters in an interview.

Xiaomi missed its global shipment target by 12 percent, selling 70 million handsets in a year when local rivals such as Lenovo Group Ltd and top player Huawei Technologies Co Ltd countered at home with similar Internet-only sales. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)