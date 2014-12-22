(Corrects to remove superfluous 'a' from first paragraph)
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI Dec 22 China's Xiaomi
is raising over $1 billion from investors including
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC that would value the
smartphone maker at over $45 billion, a person familiar with the
deal said.
The fund raising was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal, which also said this round was led by tech fund
All-Stars Investment and included Russian tech fund DST Global
and Yunfeng Capital, a private-equity firm affiliated with
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Executive Chairman Jack Ma.
All-Stars Investment is led by former Morgan Stanley analyst
Richard Ji.
GIC's investment in Xiaomi comes after Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought a small stake
in the smartphone maker during an earlier funding exercise, a
second person said.
The people were not authorised to speak to media on the
matter and so declined to be identified. Xiaomi and GIC declined
to comment. Ji could not be reached for comment.
Xiaomi brands itself as an Internet company that eschews
traditional marketing and sells hardware at low prices as a
distribution channel for its real money maker, software and
services.
It has been investing heavily in other manufacturers with
the aim of building an ecosystem of Internet-connected devices
and appliances to extend its reach beyond smartphones.
Nomura analysts said in a report earlier this month that
Xiaomi and founder Lei Jun had invested in 43 companies across
China's mobile Internet eco-system, including smart device
makers, network infrastructure firms, smartphone platform
developers, and providers of various mobile internet services.
Xiaomi's investment partners include Shunwei VC, Temasek and
Kingsoft, the Nomura analysts said.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Gerry Shih; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)