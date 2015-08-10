* Xiaomi will begin rolling out first locally made phone
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, Aug 10 China's Xiaomi Inc has
joined forces with Taiwan-based tech giant Foxconn to
start assembling phones in India, seeking to cut costs and grab
a bigger slice of the world's third-largest smartphone market.
The factory, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, is a
fillip for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has championed a
campaign to turn India into a manufacturing powerhouse to boost
economic growth and create much-needed employment.
India is the world's fastest growing smartphone market, but
so far a lack of good suppliers and infrastructure have hampered
efforts to manufacture phones in the country, forcing most of
India's more than 100 different phone companies to import from
China and Taiwan.
From Monday, the south Indian assembly line will roll out
Xiaomi's first locally made smartphone, the Redmi2 Prime, an
India-specific upgrade to its best-selling Redmi2 budget
smartphone. It will be sold at 6,999 rupees ($109.58), company
executives said.
Neither Xiaomi nor contract electronics maker Foxconn
disclosed the size of their investment or future production
capacity.
The Indian market, which Xiaomi entered in July 2014, has
fast become its second-largest, as the company's low-priced
phones find favour with young and cost-conscious customers.
In the April-June quarter, Xiaomi ranked seventh in terms of
smartphone shipments in India -- a segment that is dominated by
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and India's Micromax
Informatics Ltd, according to Counterpoint Research.
Manu Jain, Xiaomi's India head, said that apart from
bringing tax benefits, the new facility would help the company
better manage inventory and reduce lead times from three to four
weeks to under two weeks.
"Over time, most Xiaomi phones sold in India will be made in
India," Jain said, though that could take some time given the
lack of development of the local supply chain.
Xiaomi, battling slowing sales in China, is betting on
emerging markets such as India and Brazil, where it began
manufacturing in late June, to fuel growth.
The number of smartphone users in India stood at around 140
million in 2014. It is expected to reach 651 million by 2019,
according to a study by Cisco.
The assembly line marks a return to India for Foxconn,
officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. The
world's largest contract electronics manufacturer was forced to
shut up shop in Asia's third-largest economy last year after
client Nokia stopped making phones at its plant.
As individual Indian states increasingly vie for investment,
Monday's opening is also a victory for Andhra Pradesh and its
charismatic leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, who oversaw the
development of tech hub Hyderabad, now in a different state.
Foxconn, a key supplier to Apple Inc, has been
among the firms making the most of Indian states' newfound
competitive streak. It signed a $5 billion investment deal with
the western state of Maharashtra on Saturday.
($1 = 63.8700 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Writing by
Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Keith Weir)