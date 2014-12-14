* Court banned Xiaomi selling in India on Dec. 10
* Xiaomi was fastest growing vendor in India
* More patent problems expected for young start-up
* Company says to file 8,000 patent applications by 2016
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Gerry Shih
MUMBAI/BEIJING, Dec 14 The court order that
banned Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi from selling its phones in
India has halted its breakneck expansion into the world's
fastest growing major smartphone market and could be just the
start of a string of patent challenges.
Xiaomi Technology only started selling in India in
July and quickly became the country's fastest growing smartphone
brand; with minimal marketing, it is already outselling even
low-cost smartphones running Google's Android One.
Hugo Barra, the former Google executive now leading Xiaomi's
international operations, told Reuters in November how rapidly
the country had taken to his brand.
All it took was a single Facebook post to draw dozens of
superfans to a California Pizza Kitchen in Mumbai to meet him,
he said.
"It was far more than we expected. The community has really,
really embraced us," he said.
And then came Wednesday's court order to stop selling, after
a patent infringement case was filed by telecom equipment maker
Ericsson. The ban will last until at least Feb. 5,
when the Delhi court hears the case again.
But that is unlikely to be the end of the young company's
battle over intellectual property (IP) rights.
Sources close to Xiaomi say its leadership has privately
acknowledged for years its vulnerability to patent
entanglements. The higher risks of IP litigation in Western
markets even played a role in shaping Xiaomi's strategy of
expanding in India and Southeast Asia, the sources said.
Xiaomi said in a statement that "it isn't easy" to build up
a patent portfolio as a start-up company, but it aims to have
filed 8,000 applications by 2016.
On its home turf, Xiaomi has already been dogged by IP
controversies with other Chinese firms, mostly over content
rights for its streaming TV service.
As its smartphone business, already number one in China,
continues to grow, however, industry analysts expect greater
pressure at home, particularly since two of its fiercest handset
rivals, Huawei and ZTE Corp, are among the top telecom patent
holders in China.
GROWTH SETBACK
Until it is lifted, the ban in India will be particularly
hard on growth prospects. In a country where just one in 10
people use smartphones, the potential is vast. The market grew
82 percent in the third quarter, while China expanded at a
relatively modest 10.8 percent, according to research firm IDC.
Barra posted a message on the company's website on Friday
apologising to fans.
"Rest assured that we're doing all we can to revert the
situation," he wrote. "Stay tuned for more information."
In China, Xiaomi already outsells Apple and Samsung
Electronics in smartphones, and it became the
world's third-largest vendor as of October, though it is little
known outside Asia.
Unlike Apple, which introduces a new iPhone just once a
year, Xiaomi rolls out updated models frequently, usually in
small batches that sell out in seconds. It sells only online,
and with minimal advertising, relying on word of mouth to build
anticipation for each new launch.
In India, Xiaomi initially imported 10,000 devices a week
but soon had to ramp that up to 60,000 to 100,000 to meet
demand, India business chief Manu Jain told Reuters before the
sales ban. It has chartered flights four times to rush in fresh
supplies.
Jain did not respond to a request for comment on the
business impact after the order.
Rushabh Doshi, an analyst at technology research firm
Canalys in Singapore, said the ban would "leave a gap in the
market, to be quickly filled by local or international vendors
looking to increase market share".
The court case will also make phone vendors wary about their
current patent portfolio and require them to step up their
spending on research and development, he added.
($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff in Jakarta and Miyoung
Kim in Singapore; Editing by Emily Kaiser and William Waterman)