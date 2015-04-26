MUMBAI, April 26 Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus
of the holding company of India's Tata conglomerate, has
acquired a stake in Xiaomi Technology, a deal that is
likely to bolster the Chinese phone maker's presence in the
world's third-largest smartphone market.
Financial details of the unspecified stake bought by Tata in
Xiaomi, the first by an Indian, were not disclosed in the
statement issued by the Chinese company on Sunday.
Xiaomi, the No. 3 global smartphone maker, was valued at $45
billion after a December funding round.
Tata, a respected business leader who was the chairman of
salt-to-software Tata Sons for more than two decades, has
previously invested in Indian start-ups, including online
retailer Snapdeal.
Tata'a investment in Xiaomi comes against the backdrop of an
aggressive push by Xiaomi in India after entering the market,
which has huge growth potential with just one in 10 people using
smartphones, in July 2014.
On Thursday, Xiaomi hosted its first global launch outside
of China in the Indian capital New Delhi, unveiling its
feature-heavy Mi 4i model that supports six Indian languages at
12,999 rupees ($205).
Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone makers are drafting in
cricket teams and Bollywood stars to conquer India, their
largest overseas market and a key testing ground for their
international expansion.
"Mr. Tata is one of the most well-respected business leaders
in the world. An investment by him is an affirmation of the
strategy we have undertaken in India so far," Lei Jun, founder
and chief executive officer of Xiaomi said in the statement.
"We are looking forward to bringing more products into
India," he said.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee;
Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and William Hardy)