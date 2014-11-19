BEIJING Nov 19 Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has made $300 million investment in online video provider iQiyi.

The investment in iQiyi followed a separate stake purchase deal Xiaomi announced last week in China's largest video streaming site Youku Tudou Inc.

Xiaomi earlier this month pledged to invest a total of $1 billion to expand its Internet TV content, adding to the frenzy in China's fast-growing online video market. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)