By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Jan 15 China's Xiaomi Inc
staked its claim to Apple Inc's crown on Thursday as
the world's third-biggest smartphone maker and most valuable
tech start-up unveiled the flagship Mi Note, its challenger to
Apple's iPhone 6 Plus.
Chief Executive Lei Jun introduced the Mi Note in Beijing
with a breakdown of the large-screen phone's technical features,
with multiple comparisons to Apple's equivalent. At 2299 yuan
($371) for a model with 16 gigabytes of memory, the Mi Note will
retail for almost two-thirds less than the iPhone 6 Plus.
Just three years after Xiaomi sold its first smartphone, a
$1.1 billion round of fundraising announced in December valued
the firm at $45 billion. The privately held company has risen to
become the world's No. 3 smartphone maker and is challenging
Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as well as
domestic rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Xiaomi takes efforts to play down comparisons with
Cupertino, California-based Apple, though it is commonly called
the 'Apple of China'.
"The Mi Note is shorter, thinner and lighter than the
iPhone," Lei told his audience of thousands gathered in the
north of China's capital.
Lei wore a light-blue shirt, eschewing his previously
favoured black top, jeans and sneakers, reminiscent of Apple
founder Steve Jobs' trademark black turtleneck and jeans.
"Xiaomi is an innovative start-up company, with a short
history," said Lei. The company has been frequently criticised
for allegedly copying other tech companies, most notably Apple.
"In 10 years we will have tens of thousands of patents."
Lei also laid out Xiaomi's strategy to connect its
smartphones with Xiaomi-branded home appliances, allowing phone
users to remotely control washing machines, air purifiers and
surveillance cameras.
"In five to 10 years all devices will become smart devices,"
he said. "If every smart device and every device at home can be
seamlessly connected to the cloud, what could our life be like?
It would be beautiful and easy."
Xiaomi weathered a decline in overall smartphone sales in
China last year to see revenue more than double to 74.3 billion
yuan ($11.99 billion) from 2013.
The company sold more than 61 million handsets in 2014, up
227 percent from a year earlier. In China, the world's biggest
smartphone market, overall sales fell 8 percent, according to
the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
On Monday, Reuters exclusively reported that Lei and
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed a potential
investment by Facebook in China's top smartphone maker ahead of
last month's fundraising, but a deal never
materialised.
($1 = 6.1898 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)