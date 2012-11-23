SHANGHAI Nov 23 China's Xiaomi Technology has
delayed the launch of its television set-top box, similar to
Apple Inc's Apple TV, after the country's broadcast
regulator opened an investigation into the device, local media
reported on Friday.
Xiaomi, known for its popular and inexpensive smartphones,
said last week it was planning to launch its "Xiaomi Box" that
would stream shows from Chinese online video sites as well as
games, music and other applications.
On Friday, Sina Technology news reported that China's State
Administration of Radio, Film, and Television (SARFT) was
investigating the company because it did not have the license to
provide content over a television set-top box.
The investigation is a set-back for the hot technology
start-up whose smartphones, released in limited quantities
online, are snapped up within minutes. Xiaomi counts on global
investors for funding and was recently valued at $4 billion.
Xiaomi said via its official Xiaomi Box microblogging
account that it will halt all content services from Friday due
to maintenance.
Xiaomi's spokeswoman declined to comment, but forwarded
comments from the company's chief executive, Lei Jun, who said
at the launch event last week that Xiaomi will abide by the
regulations and seek content licenses prior to the launch.
Officials with SARFT could not be reached for comment.