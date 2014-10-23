BEIJING Oct 23 Fast-growing Chinese smartphone
maker Xiaomi Inc said on Thursday it is migrating some data on
non-Chinese customers away from its servers in Beijing due to
performance and privacy considerations.
Data belonging to the privately owned company's non-Chinese
users will be moved in several phases to Amazon Inc
servers in the United States and data centres in Singapore,
Xiaomi vice president Hugo Barra said in a Wednesday blog post
on Google Plus.
The migration matches in reverse Apple Inc's move
earlier this year to store Chinese user data with China Telecom
Corp, the first time the iPhone maker has kept user
data on the Chinese mainland.
User privacy remains a key issue for Xiaomi as it eyes
overseas expansion, having risen in the three years since it was
founded to become the top smartphone vendor in China, according
to industry analysts. It has already faced several privacy
controversies, including accusations from international security
researchers and a government agency in Taiwan that it funnels
unauthorized user data back to its servers in Beijing.
Apart from privacy, Barra also said the moving data to
overseas servers has significantly boosted speed in markets such
as Singapore, India and Malaysia. Xiaomi is targeting India and
Brazil as its next big markets.
Technology companies typically keep data centres physically
close to their user base to maximize service speeds, but the
question of where to situate them has sometimes been politically
wrought. Companies such as Google Inc, for instance,
have chosen to store user data off mainland Chinese soil over
concerns about privacy and the need to comply with Chinese
censorship laws.
Moving data offshore "better equips us to maintain high
privacy standards and comply with local data protection
regulations," Barra wrote. "This is a very high priority for
Xiaomi as we expand into new markets over the next few years."
Barra's post came days after the Chinese web monitoring
group Greatfire.org accused Chinese government-affiliated
hackers of seeking to obtain Chinese Apple users' personal data
- an accusation which the government has strongly denied. Apple
Chief Executive Tim Cook discussed information security with a
top Chinese official while visiting Beijing this week, according
to Chinese state media.
Barra said Xiaomi will also begin using Akamai Technologies
Inc's content delivery service, which in the past has
served clients ranging from Apple to Netflix Inc.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)