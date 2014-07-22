* Mi 4 has 5 inch, 1080p screen
BEIJING, July 22 Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi
4 smartphone at a glitzy event in Beijing, where the Chinese
budget handset maker's chief executive sought to challenge
larger U.S. rival Apple Inc.
The Mi 4 comes as budget handset makers in China are
competing more aggressively on price and generous features, with
even high-end manufacturers feeling the pressure.
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Ltd said this
month that its disappointing smartphone shipments were due to
poor sales in China, which had 1.27 billion mobile subscribers
in June.
Dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, Xiaomi CEO Lei
Jun took aim repeatedly at iPhone maker Apple during the
presentation on Tuesday, comparing the design and manufacturing
process of his new 4G handset to the U.S. firm's more expensive
offerings.
"Our product really is better than the iPhone," said Lei.
"Our white version is also better than their white version,"
he joked. "Even our white color is whiter!"
Apple, which was due to announce second-quarter earnings
later on Tuesday, was not immediately available to comment.
The forthright Jun spent nearly an hour on stage describing
the Mi 4 phone's construction - particularly its beveled metal
rim whose similarity with Apple's phones drew murmurs of
"iPhone" from the journalists at the event.
The Mi 4, which goes on sale July 29 for 1999 yuan ($320),
has a 5 inch, 1080p screen and a Qualcomm Inc
Snapdragon 801 2.5 Ghz processor. An equivalent iPhone 5s costs
$650.
Analyst Neil Shah at technology consultant Counterpoint said
that while Xiaomi was gaining swiftly in emerging markets, it
did not pose a real threat to Apple just yet.
"Right now it's more a big talk rather than real threat to
Apple," said Shah.
"In emerging markets they are growing in leap and bounds,
attracting buyers who aspire to Apple but they can't afford to
buy Apple.
"But if tomorrow Xiaomi raise their price to Apple levels,
they won't sell. They're trying to build that brand equity by
comparing themselves to Apple."
Founded in 2010 by Lei and seven others, Xiaomi seeks to cut
costs by eschewing brick-and-mortar stores in favor of web-based
distribution and word-of-mouth marketing.
Xiaomi became the world's sixth-largest smartphone vendor in
the first quarter of 2014, according to data firm Canalys, after
repeatedly doubling its sales. The company was valued at $10
billion last year, drawing industry speculation that the
fast-rising company could threaten Apple and Samsung, which
dominate the premium market.
Xiaomi sold 18.7 million smartphones in 2013 and on Tuesday
maintained a 60 million sales target for 2014. For comparison,
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has said it is targeting 80
million smartphone sales for the year.
