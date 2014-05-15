BEIJING May 15 Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Tech announced its first tablet at a product launch event in Beijing on Thursday, expanding its product lineup in a potential challenge to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

Last week sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters that Xiaomi would soon launch a tablet.

Beijing-based Xiaomi became the world's sixth-largest smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2014, according to data firm Canalys.

