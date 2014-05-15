(Corrects product name to Mi Pad, rather than MiPad)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING May 15 Chinese budget smartphone maker
Xiaomi unveiled on Thursday its first tablet, expanding its
product lineup to directly challenge established rivals Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.
The Mi Pad, which comes in six colours, will have a 7.9 inch
screen, the same size as an iPad Mini.
Like other tablets, it comes equipped with wireless
internet, front and back cameras and a built-in memory capacity
of 16 gigabytes or 64 gigabytes. But it is priced cheaper than
comparable iPad Mini and Samsung Galaxy Tab models at 1,499 yuan
($240) for the smaller version.
The company did not say anything about a 4G version.
"We wanted the hardware to come close to, or even surpass
Apple's iPad," Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun said at the launch event
in Beijing. Xiaomi's flagship smartphones, which are among the
fastest selling in China, resemble Apple's iPhone.
Lei said an initial version of the tablet would be available
for testing by the public in mid-June, but he declined to
specify a launch date or sales targets. It was also not clear if
the Mi Pad would be sold outside China.
The worldwide tablet market, which saw shipments of 195.4
million devices in 2013, is forecast to grow nearly 40 percent
this year, according to consultants Gartner, Inc, with China
especially seeing significant growth.
Privately held Xiaomi became the world's sixth-largest
smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2014, according to
data firm Canalys, after repeatedly doubling its sales. Its
cheap yet sleek phones are popular in China, the world's largest
market for smartphones.
The company expects to sell 40 million phones this year,
compared to 18.7 million last year and 7.2 million the year
before.
DIFFERENT BUSINESS MODEL
Xiaomi said its Mi Pad will have a plastic case and run on
its own Android-based operating system. The company, founded in
2010, leads a group of young Chinese home-grown handset brands
that have successfully attracted local consumers with advanced
features at lower prices than global brands.
"Xiaomi has a different business model than Apple or
Samsung," said Ben Thompson, founder of Stratechery.com, a
technology and strategy website.
"Apple makes it profits on the hardware, while Xiaomi claims
they will make their profits on services."
Xiaomi is now looking to expand abroad, and has already
started selling its phones in Singapore and Taiwan.
At an April event in Beijing, Hugo Barra, a Xiaomi vice
president and former Google Inc executive, said the
firm is planning to expand into Malaysia, Indonesia, the
Philippines, Thailand, India, Brazil and Mexico.
In October, Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 3 smartphone,
selling 100,000 units in 90 seconds when it was released online.
Its low-cost Redmi handset has also saw strong sales in China
and was recently launched in Singapore.
Xiaomi's success also is creating new opportunities for
parts suppliers in Japan, including display makers Sharp Corp
and Japan Display Inc, as they bolster their
offerings of high-specification features to compete with global
brands.
Xiaomi lists Sharp as a supplier and said it had provided
the displays for the tablet.
($1 = 6.2289 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Matthew Miller; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)