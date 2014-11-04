BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Nov 4 China's Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd , the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer, will invest $1 billion in television content building, the company said on its official Weibo microblog on Tuesday.
The investment is aimed at enriching the company's content and becoming a 'leading bellwether for the industry', Xiaomi said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln