(Adds details, context, quote from company)
BEIJING Nov 4 China's Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it would spend $1 billion to expand its
internet TV content as the world's third largest smartphone
maker ramps up its push into the living room, and a market
estimated to be worth $3 billion.
Xiaomi's burgeoning TV unit includes its Xiaomi TV as well
as a set-top box, which both use its software and content. The
company is best known for its budget smartphones and tablets
that have won it legions of fans worldwide.
In a post on its official Weibo microblog, Xiaomi said it
had hired Chen Tong, a former executive at Chinese internet firm
Sina Corp, to overhaul the TV business and make it more
"diverse and exciting".
"We want to repeat the success of Xiaomi's hardware
integration model in the television industry," Chen said at a
press conference, according to Xiaomi's microblog. The company
did not to provide further details.
Xiaomi's expansion of its internet TV business pits it
against local internet companies including Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc
, all of which have recently increased their investment
into internet TV, a market Chinese consultancy iResearch says is
estimated to be worth $3 billion in 2014.
Xiaomi said it could invest further in internet TV in the
future.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)