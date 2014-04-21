By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A U.S. judge on Monday
ruled that patent owner Intellectual Ventures can go to trial
next month against one of its investors even though IV will not
be allowed to present key damages evidence to a jury, according
to a court filing.
Chipmaker Xilinx invested in two Intellectual Ventures funds
and licensed a portion of IV's patents, but resisted IV's
entreaties to license more patents in 2010, court filings show.
Xilinx Inc eventually asked a California federal judge
to declare those IV patents invalid, while IV countersued in
Delaware, accusing Xilinx of infringement.
The proceeding comes in the midst of a heated debate over
whether it is too easy for patent owners to extract large
royalty payments, and whether patent buying firms spur or stifle
innovation. Advocates for patent reform point to the Xilinx
litigation as a crucial source of information about the way
patent aggregators like IV operate.
Three other chipmakers have settled patent lawsuits with IV
on undisclosed terms. The trial in the Xilinx case is scheduled
to begin in Delaware next month. Last week U.S. District Judge
Leonard Stark found IV's expert witness on damages "unreliable
and irrelevant," and excluded his testimony from trial.
Xilinx argued that the decision should end the entire case.
However, in a ruling on Monday, Stark said IV could still use
its investor agreements with Xilinx as a way to establish what
licensing royalties Xilinx should pay.
An IV spokeswoman declined to comment on the ruling, while a
Xilinx representative could not immediately be reached.
Created in 2000, Intellectual Ventures has raised about $6
billion and acquired 70,000 patents and other intellectual
property assets. IV is assembling a new patent acquisition fund
with investors including Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp
, while Apple Inc and Intel Corp
declined to participate.
Over the years IV and other firms like it have faced
criticism from some in the technology industry, who argue that
firms like IV, which do not primarily make products, exploit the
patent system by demanding royalties and threatening litigation.
IV argues that by buying patents from inventors, it creates
a mechanism for them to capitalize on their ideas.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is
Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al vs. Xilinx Inc., 10-1065.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Andrew Hay)