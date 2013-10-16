* Sees 3nd-qtr revenue of $586.9-$610.9 mln vs est $607.8
mln
* Second-quarter EPS $0.49/shr vs est $0.52/shr
* Second-quarter revenue $598.9 mln vs est $588.3 mln
* Shares drop 4.5 pct in post-market trading
By Lehar Maan
Oct 16 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc forecast
current-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street's estimates as
it expects lower revenue at its industrial and aerospace
businesses.
Xilinx shares fell 4.5 percent after the company said it
expects current-quarter revenue to be up or down 2 percent
sequentially.
The forecast implies a third-quarter revenue range of $586.9
million to $610.9 million. Analysts on average were expecting
revenue of $607.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The industrial, aerospace and defense business units
accounted for 38 percent of Xilinx's revenue in the second
quarter.
"After four consecutive growth quarters in industrial and
aerospace and defense, we expect this category to decline
sequentially," Chief Financial Officer Jon Olson said on a call
with analysts.
Semiconductor chips made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf
and can be programmed by customers. The company's chips are used
by a wide range of customers, which include wireless carriers,
high-frequency traders, the U.S. Air Force and the European
Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).
Sweden's Ericsson and Hong Kong-based ZTE Corp
are two of its large customers.
"They did lose a bit of share with older generation
technology at a large European customer and that is a headwind
that is going to last for about a quarter of two," Mizuho
Securities analyst Ruben Roy told Reuters.
Xilinx, which competes with Altera Corp, Lattice
Semiconductor Corp and Microsemi Corp, also
reported lower revenue from Europe and Japan.
"A large customer in the communication segment has been
transitioning away from Xilinx ... They are moving more toward
Altera," William Blair & Co analyst Anil Doradla said.
Doradla speculated the customer could be Ericsson.
The company reported revenue of $598.9 million, 10 percent
higher from the prior-year quarter.
Xilinx's second-quarter net income rose to $141.5 million,
or 49 cents per share in the second quarter, but missed
analysts' estimates of 52 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $588.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.