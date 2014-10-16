Oct 16 Programmable chipmaker Xilinx Inc
reported a rise in quarterly revenue due to higher
sales to industrial, aerospace and defense customers.
The company's net income rose to $171.5 million, or 62 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 27 from $141.5
million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $604.3 million.
Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can
be programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating
hefty expenses to develop custom chips.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)