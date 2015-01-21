(Removes extraneous word "stock" in last paragraph)
Jan 21 Programmable chip maker Xilinx Inc
forecast weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue
and reported third-quarter revenue that missed the average
analyst estimate, hurt by weak sales to broadcast and
communications customers.
The company's shares fell 5.3 percent to $39.30 in after
market trading.
Xilinx reported a 9 percent fall in sales from the
broadcast, consumer and automotive end market, and a 7 percent
fall in sales to communications and data center customers in the
third quarter.
Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can
be programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating
hefty expenses to develop custom chips.
Xilinx, which dominates the programmable chip market along
with Altera Corp, said it expected current-quarter
sales to fall 2 to 6 percent sequentially, which translates to
revenue of $557.9 million-$581.6 million. Analysts on average
were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $634.1 million.
The company's net income fell to $168.5 million, or 62 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 27, from $175.9
million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $593.5 million from $586.8 million, but
missed the average analyst estimate of $616.6 million.
Shares of Xilinx, whose customers include Ericsson
and the U.S. Air Force, fell nearly 6 percent in
2014.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Simon Jennings)