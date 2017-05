April 22 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc reported a 14 percent fall in fourth-quarter net income, hurt by a $24 million restructuring charge.

Net income fell to $134.6 million, or 50 cents per share, from $156 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)