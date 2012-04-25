BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc's fourth-quarter profit fell 16 percent due to a slow recovery in the semiconductor market.
The company posted a net income of $134.1 million, or 49 cents per share, down from $160.1 million, or 59 cents per share, last year.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $559 million.
The maker of programmable chips said it expects first-quarter revenue for its fiscal 2013 to increase 1-5 percent sequentially.
Xilinx shares closed at $34.33 on Wednesday.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.