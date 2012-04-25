April 25 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc's fourth-quarter profit fell 16 percent due to a slow recovery in the semiconductor market.

The company posted a net income of $134.1 million, or 49 cents per share, down from $160.1 million, or 59 cents per share, last year.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $559 million.

The maker of programmable chips said it expects first-quarter revenue for its fiscal 2013 to increase 1-5 percent sequentially.

Xilinx shares closed at $34.33 on Wednesday.