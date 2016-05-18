BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Xin Jiang Hops Co., Ltd. :
* Says it has completed the acquisition of 100 pct stake in a pharmaceutical company via assets swap and shares issue
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months