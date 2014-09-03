Sept 3 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.28 billion yuan (208.44 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BbakGW ; bit.ly/1tZWLYC

