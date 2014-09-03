BRIEF-Amgen optimistic for Enbrel sales rebound
* Amgen says optimistic about rebound in Enbrel sales in coming quarters after Q1 decline
Sept 3 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.28 billion yuan (208.44 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on September 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BbakGW ; bit.ly/1tZWLYC
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan)
* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners, affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into agreements to recapitalize co