BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
May 12 Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a drug firm and a biochemical company for a combined 1.75 billion yuan ($280.99 million) via share issue
* Says plans to issue 219.9 million shares at 7.94 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byb39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
* Appointment of David Clarke as chief executive officer of company, effective from 24 January 2017