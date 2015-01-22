BRIEF-Cognosec AB Q1 overall group loss 0.846 mln euro
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
Jan 22 Xing Ag
* Xing acquires intelligence competence center (deutschland) ag
* Has to make an aggregate payment of approximately eur 6.3 million to all shareholders of intelligence competence center
* Depending on achievement of operating targets for 2015 and 2016, main shareholder and founder of intelligence competence center (deutschland) ag may receive additional purchase price payments of up to eur 2.4 million by february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago