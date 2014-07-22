BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit down 60-70 percent y/y versus net profit of 985.7 million yuan ($158.84 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qxCRoN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2056 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results