BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 Xiamen Dazhou Xingye Resources Holdings Co Ltd
* Says board approves company name change to Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co Ltd
* Says board approves plan to adjust business focus to include e-publishing, movie production and animation
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016