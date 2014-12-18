Dec 18 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($804.63 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sCQbUT; bit.ly/1w1RMnj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)