Jan 19 Xinhu Zhongbao :

* Says to repurchase no less than 384.6 million A shares at no more than 5.2 yuan per share for up to 2 billion yuan

* Says shares to be bought back represent 4.2 percent of the company's total shares outstanding

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AgBLi

