UPDATE 5-Pledging more austerity, Greece cuts deal with lenders
* Greece wants early debt-relief agreement (Adds comment from IMF European director)
Jan 22 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 3.5 billion yuan ($563.74 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y1NSvz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Greece wants early debt-relief agreement (Adds comment from IMF European director)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: