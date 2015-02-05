BRIEF-UAE's Orient Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 147.4 million dirhams versus 126.7 million dirhams year ago
Feb 5 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd
* Says gets insurance regulator's approval to sell 200 million shares of Jintai Insurance for 270 million yuan ($43.19 million)
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.