BRIEF-Orient Securities International Holdings posts quarterly revenue HK$ 6.3 million
May 12 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd
Jan 7 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon
* Says sold 3,095,430 a-shares of Bank of Communications , to obtain capital gains of 17.5 million yuan ($2.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xDUi8F
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2127 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 12 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd
* Q1 GROUP PROFIT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 388 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 381 THOUSAND)