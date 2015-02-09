BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd
* Says general manager Liang Baisong resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CKrQWd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.