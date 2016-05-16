May 16 Xinjiang Tecon Animal Husbandry Bio-Technology Co., LTD.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 20

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

