BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry Bio-engineering :
* Says it to set up an agriculture wholly owned subsidiary with registered capital of 105 million yuan in Xinjiang
* Says the new subsidiary to be engaged in plantation of crop and Chinese herbal medicine
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yReD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.