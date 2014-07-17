BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015
July 17 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost capital of its unit Cenbest (Hong Kong) by HK$1.9 billion ($245.15 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 500 million yuan medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zLW4ol; bit.ly/UdDh4N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.