July 17 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost capital of its unit Cenbest (Hong Kong) by HK$1.9 billion ($245.15 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 500 million yuan medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zLW4ol; bit.ly/UdDh4N

