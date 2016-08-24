(Adds details, quote)

HONG KONG/JERUSALEM Aug 24 Beijing Xinwei Technology Group has agreed to buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communication for $285 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal reflects a premium of 41 percent to Spacecom's average stock price in the past month.

Once complete, Spacecom will become a private company, though its debentures will continue to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The merger will require shareholder and regulatory approval before it can be finalised.

"The merger perfectly fits the group's moves to expand its operations in the worldwide communications market," said Xinwei representative Ami Shafran in a statement. "At the same time, the transaction will provide to Space Communication financial stability and will boost its growth."

Spacecom operates the Amos series of communications satellites and the deal is contingent on the successful launch of the Amos-6 satellite, which is expected in the coming weeks, and the completion of its in-orbit tests.

Israel's Eurocom Holdings owns 64 percent of Spacecom.

Spacecom on Tuesday said it was in advanced talks to be acquired by an unnamed international company. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely)