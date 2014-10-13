Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.19 billion yuan (194.29 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on October 14
