Oct 13 Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.19 billion yuan (194.29 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on October 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sGonlW; bit.ly/1sGouxN

