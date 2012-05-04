HONG KONG May 4 Chinese glass producer Xinyi
Glass Holdings plans to raise HK$1.39 billion ($179.15
million) from the sale of shares, bonds and warrants to hedge
fund Och-Ziff Capital.
The company plans to sell 82.7 million company shares at
HK$4.69 a share, or at a discount of 11.2 percent to the
company's closing price of HK$5.28 on May 2, Xinyi said in a
regulatory filing.
Xinyi also wants to issue HK$774 million worth of five-year
convertible bonds with a yield to maturity of 4 percent. The
company also plans to issue 98 million warrants in its unit
Xinyi Solar to the hedge fund, raising HK$233 million.
Och-Ziff will hold a 5.5 percent stake in the solar company
when the warrants are exercised.
Proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down debts and
boost working capital, it said..
Xinyi Solar will have the right to require Och-Ziff to
subscribe for its initial public offering shares of up to 9.9
percent of issued share capital, the company said.
Citigroup was the sole placing agent of the sale.
In November, Xinyi Glass postponed the $150 million initial
public offering of Xinyi Solar due to poor market conditions.
Citigroup and JP Morgan were leads on the IPO.
($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Paul Tait)