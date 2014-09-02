Sept 2 Henan Province Xixia Automobile Water Pump Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 550 million yuan (89.46 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 3

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1pDv8nO ; bit.ly/1ql9Dr8

